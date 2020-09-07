MURFREESBORO, Tennessee - Brenda S. Duez, age 71, of Murfreesboro, formerly of Moweaqua, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.



Mrs. Duez was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Moreland Heather.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary E. Duez; daughters, Stephanie Bryant and her husband Jim and Teresa Lambert and her husband Brandon; son, David Duez and his wife Tracey; dad, Marvin Heather, Sr.; sisters, Darlene Heather and Dianne Craig; brothers, Marvin Heather, Jr., Chad Craig, Rodney Craig and Butch Craig; grandchildren, Abbey Cafferty and her husband Sam, Emily Bryant, Mary Bryant, Harrison Lambert, Brooke Duez, Macy Duez and Sara Duez.



Graveside services to celebrate Mrs. Duez will be at Four O'clock the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from Two O'clock till Four O'clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. Due to the current health crisis, we will "Live Stream" the service on our Facebook page, Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens-Murfreesboro, TN.



Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.

Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 7, 2020.