Marie L. Barr

March 25, 1919 - Sept. 6, 2020

ELWIN - Marie L. Barr, 101, of Elwin, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Moweaqua Nursing Home & Rehab in Moweaqua.

Marie was born March 25, 1919 in Big Bone, Kentucky. She married Daniel E. Barr in 1948. He preceded her in death in 1972. Marie retired from DMH with over thirteen years of service. She was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Bunco Club, and Home Extension. Marie had a very active social life and enjoyed wintering in Florida.

Marie is survived by her children Jim "Buster" (Jane) Barr and Mary Ellis, grandchildren Scott Barr, Lonnie (Jennifer) Ellis Jr., Brandy Dubroc, and Monica Williams, several great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers, one sister, and granddaughter Julie Copsy.

Services to celebrate Marie's life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Elwin United Methodist Church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing and masks will be required. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.