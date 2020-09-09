Joan K. Jenkins

May 10, 1923 - Sept. 3, 2020

DECATUR - Decatur - Joan K. Jenkins, 97, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital. Joan was born May 10, 1923 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Harry H. and Minnie (Wiedenpesch) Kleeburg. She married her high school sweetheart, Lyle Robert Jenkins on November 14, 1942, taking the train to San Antonio, Texas so they could be married before he left to serve in the Army during World War II. They were reunited three years later.

She and Lyle lived in a number of places while Lyle attended Colorado School of Mines and settled into his career as a metallurgical engineer, eventually ending up at Wagner Castings in Decatur, Illinois where he was Vice President, Technical. While he was overseas, she worked in the Personnel Department at the Rock Island Arsenal, and then in the Accounting Department of the Mountain States Telephone Company in Denver when he was in school. In Decatur, she worked for Welcome Wagon, welcoming new families to Decatur and was a member of International P.E.O. Chapter IF and Junior Welfare. Her volunteer activities included St. Mary's Hospital and Baum Elementary School. Joan was the consummate hostess and could pull together a dinner party on short notice, always prepared for guests, whether at home, on their sailboat, Valiant, or Tuggy, their little "tugboat" at Lithia Springs Marina in Shelbyville.

Joan loved her dogs and always had two or three beloved pets. She quickly made friends with any dogs she came into contact with and loved visits with her "four-legged" friends almost as much as her "two-legged" friends.

Joan traveled in the U.S and internationally with Lyle on business trips, as he certified foundries or gave seminars for the Ductile Iron Society, for pleasure, and to visit family and friends. Road trips almost always included the dogs. She knew all the hotels that had "good grass"for dogs. She also loved to shop and always could point you to the best shopping anywhere they traveled. She had lifelong friends of all ages all over the country, but was continually making new friends, even at 97 years old.

Joan was a member of First Baptist Church and loved going on trips with the YES Senior Adult Ministry. She was always ready for an adventure and ready to try new things. She loved socializing and taking trips at Evergreen Senior Living and Primrose Retirement Community, where she spent her last few years.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sons: Michael and Robert.

Joan is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Jenkins; grandchildren: Angie (Shannon Allen) Jenkins; Kyle (Ashley) Jenkins and Kate (Dillon) Matthews; great-grandchildren: Adriana Chavez, Lucas and Toby Jenkins and Levi Matthews; brother, Hank Kleeburg of Blanchard, ID; many extended family members and friends who she treated as family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose and the IMC/ICU staff at Decatur Memorial Hospital for the great care they provided to her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are First Baptist Church, Decatur, Illinois and PawPrint Ministries, Decatur, Illinois https://www.pawprintministries.org/Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday September 14, 2020 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. Private family burial will take place in Macon County Memorial Park.

The family of Joan K. Jenkins is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe Street, Decatur, Illinois. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.