Reba Kathleen (Berry) Rentfro

DECATUR - Kathleen (Berry) Rentfro passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. She was born in Marion, Illinois on January 31, 1924, the daughter of Madge Norman. She met Harold Rentfro in the one-room Cross Roads School when they were children, and they married on July 20, 1941. Together they spent their adult lives living in Decatur, Illinois where they raised their three children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years and her mother. She is survived by her children Sandy (Joe) Porter, Cindy (Mark) Cheviron, and Randy (Ron Lennon) Rentfro; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

While her husband was serving in WWII, Reba worked at Mueller Company. After all her children were in school, she returned to work in the cafeteria at Eisenhower High School. She was a member of Trueblood Memorial United Methodist Church for many years. Reba was a kind and gentle woman who enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, watching Hallmark movies, and visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She spent the last couple of years of her life at Imboden Creek Living Center, where her children visited her daily to share meals with her and to work together on puzzles. Her family thanks the Imboden staff for the wonderful care they provided to her.

She will be buried next to her husband in the family cemetery (Norman Cemetery) in Marion. The small cemetery is located across the road from the house in which she was born and where she lived until she married Harold.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue/logon/event#36554. Burial will be at Norman Family Cemetery in Marion, Illinois 1:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Norman Cemetery. If you wish to donate to the cemetery, please send a check payable to Norman Cemetery to Randy Rentfro (address available by emailing [email protected]).

CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Condolences may be left to Reba's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.