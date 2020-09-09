Robert J. Stengel, D.D.S

March 28, 1926 - Sept. 5, 2020

DECATUR - Dr. Robert Joseph Stengel, 94, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 with his family by his side.

Robert was born March 28, 1926 in Decatur to Leo A. Stengel and Cressie (Raupp) Stengel. He married Frances Delahunty of Decatur on February 6, 1954 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Decatur. Robert is survived by his wife Frances, daughter Susan Stengel (Charlie Coleman), of Lynchburg, Virginia, son Phillip (Donni) Stengel, of Springfield, Missouri, daughter Ann Stengel, of Chicago, Illinois, daughter Carol (Gene) Shoemaker, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Robert also leaves behind brother John (Lyn) Stengel of Decatur and was preceded in death by his brother Leo Stengel.

Robert graduated from St. Teresa High School, received his undergraduate degree and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Illinois. Shortly after graduation Robert established a dental practice in Decatur where he was known to his patients as "Doc".

Robert enjoyed many hobbies including boating on Lake Decatur and fishing with friends and family. Many trips with his fishing buddies, son and sons-in-law to Lake Shelbyville and The Old Post in Canada provided an abundance of big stories that "Doc" loved to tell. He cared for the family's heritage one room school house on property located in Mt. Zion where he tended a small vegetable garden and his apple trees.

Robert was a veteran of World War II where he served proudly in the United States Army Air Force.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and past president of Catholic Charities. For many years Robert provided income tax filing assistance at the Decatur Senior Center. He was a lifetime member of the American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, and the Decatur District Dental Society of which he was a past president and a member of Psi Omega Dental Fraternity.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will be one hour before the service, 9:30 a.m., and the burial will follow at Mount Gilead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Holy Family Church www.decaturholyfamily.com or St. Teresa High School www.stteresa.org. The family would like to thank the staff at Imboden Creek Gardens for their loving care and support.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.