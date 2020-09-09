Charles William Landram, Sr.

May 19, 1945 - Sept. 30, 2020

DECATUR - Charles William Landram, Sr., 75, of Decatur died peacefully surrounded by his family at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Heartland Community Church. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 also at the church. Burial with Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard will be at South Macon Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Theater 7. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Chuck was born May 19, 1945, in Decatur, the son of Floyd and Alice Landram. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1964, then served in the Navy at the age of 19. He was medically discharged in 1966. Chuck worked for WANDTV as a camera man. He later worked as a shoe salesman at Goldblatts and salesman for K's Merchandise. He retired from New Art Beauty Studio in 1993.

He was a member from Cradle Roll of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, then transferred to Central United Methodist Church in 1982. He was involved with Theater 7 for many years performing and doing hair. He won several awards for hair artistry. He loved classic musicals and the movie "Gone with the Wind."

Chuck was a kind and loving person. Over the years he had ministered to many young adults helping them find direction and in some situations literally saving their lives. Many considered him a father figure/mentor when their own family life was complicated. His home was always open and he never turned a friend away.

The family would like to thank ICU 4100 at St. Mary's Hospital, especially Dr. Mike and the many nurses for their love and care during his stay.

Surviving are his daughter, Michelle (Kelly) Traster; grandchildren, Edwin Boliard, Emma (Thomas) Welte, Elijah Boliard, Cyle Traster, Kayla (Jason) Smith; great grandkids, Dakota, Dominik, Zac and Zoey Smith; and honorary granddaughter, Emmalyn Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lt. Col. David M. Landram Sr.; a brother and two sisters in infancy; and his son, Charles W. (C.J.) Landram, Jr.

