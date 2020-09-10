Virgil J. Kapper

Jan. 20, 1929 - Sept. 8, 2020

DECTUR - Virgil J. Kapper, 91, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Aspen Creek Memory Care, Sullivan.

Virgil was born January 20, 1929, in Decatur to Aloysius Edward and Clara Mary (Blank) Kapper. A charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Virgil worked as the plant manager at St. Mary's Hospital before retiring in 1994. Virgil married Charlotte Caroline Weaver on April 4, 1948, in Decatur, and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2016.

Virgil is survived by his three sons: Steven Kapper , Joseph Kapper and Daniel (Laura) Kapper all of Decatur; five daughters, Marjorie (Rich) Wessel of Decatur, Sandra (Ronald) Faith of Decatur, Carol (Glen) Yoder of Sullivan, Ellen (David) Zindel of Decatur and Cynthia (Gary) Dye of Stonington; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Kapper of Macon; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one brother, Pete (Doris) Kapper of Forsyth; sister, Isabelle Blakeman of Decatur; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Martin Kapper; brother, Wilfred and sisters: Matilda Rennier and Teresa Schroll.

Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate his life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Very Rev. Joseph M. Molloy, V.F., celebrant; visitation will be one-hour prior in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery following the mass. The family requests casual attire for the visitation and mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association, 2309 West White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required. Special thanks to past and present staff at Aspen Creek for their love and care for "Papa."

