Richard L. "Dick" Hitchens

Aug. 9, 1938 - Sept. 8, 2020

OREANA - Richard L. "Dick" Hitchens, 82, of Oreana, Illinois passed away 1:21 AM, September 8, 2020 at his residence, Oreana, Illinois.

Graveside services will be 2:30 PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, Illinois with Rev. Andrew Maxwell officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Illinois.

Memorial may be directed to the Heartland Oliver Collectors Club or the Forsyth United Methodist Church.

Dick was born August 9, 1938 in Clinton, Illinois the son of L. George and Ruth E. (Hoff) Hitchens, Jr.

Survivors include his partner, Karole Johnson, Oreana, Illinois; sons, Doug Hitchens (Debbie Mullins), Argenta, Illinois and Barry (Kris) Hitchens, Decatur, Illinois; two grandchildren, Cooper Hitchens and Carly Hitchens; sisters, Cheryl Lehman, Mt. Zion, Illinois and Charlene (Ron) Letterly, Leesburg, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother in infancy.Dick retired from Borg Warner Corporation/Zexel, Decatur, Illinois. He enjoyed classic Oliver Tractors and antique cars and was a member of The Heartland Oliver Collectors Club. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.