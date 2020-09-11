Mickey Alan "Mick" McCammack

March 12, 1950 - Sept. 7, 2020

DECATUR - Mickey Alan "Mick" McCammack, 70, of Decatur, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital. Mick was born March 12, 1950 in Vandalia, the son of Charles and Marilyn (Sefton) McCammack. A member and elder at Heartland Community Church, Mick owned and operated Mick's Auto Sales and Mick McCammack Motors for many years, but his greatest passion was serving as the director of Decatur Cares Rescue Mission. He loved his Mopar's, his dogs, westerns, eating shows and helping people overcome. Mick married Deborah Leek on July 10, 1971 in Mt. Zion.

Mick is survived by his wife, Deb of Decatur; sons: Jeremy (Nicole) McCammack of Decatur and Jake (Kelly) McCammack of Forsyth; son-in-law Charlie (Chelsey) Morris of Forsyth; grandchildren: Madisyn McCammack, Kylie Morris, Kendryk Morris, Kinsley Morris, and Charley Mae Morris; sisters: Janet Stead and Cheryl (Dave) Griffiths of Decatur; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Angie Morris.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Heartland Community Church. Funeral service to celebrate his life will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Heartland Community Church, Decatur, Illinois. Burial will take place at a later date at Graceland Cemetery. Casual dress wear your boots, and if you can't come watch a western. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Water St. Mission, Heartland Community Church Stepping Into Freedom Group and/or Food Pantry.

The McCammack family is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe Street, Decatur, Illinois. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.