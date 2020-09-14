Bradley S. Warnick

AUG. 4, 1967 - SEPT. 12, 2020

LONG CREEK - Bradley S. Warnick, 53, of Long Creek, passed away at 5:33 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife and children.

A funeral liturgy service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In keeping with the State of Illinois requirements, physical distancing and face coverings are required at all services. Memorials may be made in Brad's memory to the Macon County Honor Guard. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Brad was born Aug. 4, 1967, in Decatur, IL the son of Gary and Jacki (Trimmer) Warnick. He married Laura Gould on Jan. 4, 1992. Brad was currently an instrumentation specialist for Tate and Lyle. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Brad enjoyed racing go karts and playing music with his children. He also enjoyed canoeing and camping with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Laura of Long Creek; parents: Gary and Jacki Warnick of Long Creek; children: AnnaMarie Hanes (Jason) of Decatur, Jonathon Warnick of Long Creek, Genna Warnick of Long Creek, Michael Warnick of Long Creek, and Hailie Nihiser of Long Creek; sister: Terri Fisher (Jody) of Long Creek; grandchildren: Paxton, Camilla, and Estella; and his beloved "puppy": Lucy.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents.