Mary Eileen Dean
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1929
DIED
September 11, 2020

Mary Eileen Dean

Sept. 16, 1929 - Sept. 11, 2020

JACKSON/DECATUR - Mary Eileen Dean, 90, a former Jacksonville and Decatur resident, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Illinois.

She was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Fairfield, Iowa, the daughter of Ross E. and Nellie P. Roland Sylvester. She married Horace Clay Dean on Sept. 14, 1946, in Ottumwa, Iowa and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2003.

She is survived by two daughters and one son, Constance Dean (Ralph) Mudd of Jacksonville, Janice Dean (Ronald) Willmore of Clayton, and Henry C. Dean of Moweaqua; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Dan Sylvester. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Darrell Dean (surviving wife Mary of Jacksonville), and James David Dean in infancy; one grandson; one great granddaughter; two sisters; and three brothers.Mrs. Dean was an apartment manager for many years at Lincolnshire Downtown in Decatur. Her main joy in life was caring for her family. She was an excellent cook, and was very talented with arts and crafts, which she shared generously. Mary always had a twinkle in her eye.

Private family services will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My thoughts are with all of you god bless and prayers!
Barb Foster
Friend
September 14, 2020
Prayers to all in the family. Sorry for your loss.
Marian Brim
Friend
September 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss Connie and family. God bless you during this difficult time.
Kay Kleinschmidt
September 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 13, 2020
Mrs Dean was a wonderful woman when Henry and I were both kids. One of my fondest memories was when gave Henry strict instructions not get dirty and come home. We proceeded to play in a small creek behind my house and needless to say we were filthy. Henry looked at our situation and asked if I wanted to come with home because he had to run away from home rather to go home and face his mother filthy as we were. We went to talk to my mother about the dilemma we were on and she stripped us both down and washed everything so Henry didn’t have to run away. I have enjoyed telling that story to many from 50 plus years ago and it always puts a smile on my face. I am so sorry to read of her passing but get comfort from the fact she is in a far better place and reunited with Clay once again. Dave Meyer
Dave Meyer
Friend
September 12, 2020