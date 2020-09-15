Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary C. Swigert

DECATUR – Gary C. Swigert passed from this life to a life in Heaven the morning of Friday September 11, 2020 surrounded by family.

Gary was professional truck driver for many years. Gary love to listen to audio books, attend baseball games, and spend time outdoors, joking with family and friends while cooking on the grill. He was a "grill master".

He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Mulkish and father Charles Swigert.

Gary was an amazing grandfather and will be greatly missed. It's not Goodbye, but until next time.

Left behind was his wife Diana Rakazky, Brother Ed, favorite daughter and lots of relatives.

Service for visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. at First General Baptist Church and followed by memorial at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.