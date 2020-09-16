Marcia Diann Beimfohr

April 20, 1945 - Sept. 14, 2020

DECATUR - Marcia Diann Beimfohr, 75, of Decatur, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Diann was born April 20, 1945, in Decatur, to Lester and Helen (Paine) Bundy. She worked at General Electric before spending 10 years with Jergens in oral surgery. She later became a licensed practical nurse. While working at Decatur Memorial Hospital, she spent some time as a Vice President of the Decatur Memorial Auxiliary. She was also a first responder for the Macon County Citizens Corps and a member of the Allstates Club. Diann loved to cook and travel to the Gulf of Mexico and look for shells. She married James Richard Beimfohr on March 26, 1993, in Nashville, TN.

She is survived by her husband, James; her three sons, Anthony (Angela) Incarnato, Douglas Incarnato and Bernard Incarnato; two grandchildren, Caleb and Giovanni Incarnato; and two brothers, Jimmy (Libby) Bundy and Benny (Jackie) Bundy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sue Maddox.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Sebastien Kairouz, his staff and everyone at the Cancer Care Center.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Diann Beimfohr will be at 12 noon Friday, September 18, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois 210 West McKinley Ave Suite 1, Decatur, IL 62526.

The family of Diann Beimfohr is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.