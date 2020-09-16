Harley Lester Agney, Jr.

Sept. 15, 1945 - Sept. 11, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Harley Lester Agney, Jr., 74, of Shelbyville, Illinois passed away at 2:50 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. All who are attending are expected to wear a face mask and practice safe social distancing. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, Illinois. Memorials may be given to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, Illinois 62565.

Harley was born on September 15, 1945 in Riverview (Shelbyville), Illinois, the son of Harley Lester and Retha Irene (Milligan) Agney. He attended Shelbyville High School and went on to work at Shelby County Community Services for 35 years. Harley enjoyed playing chess, listening to his favorite country and western singers, and taking day trips with Community Services.

Harley is survived by his two daughters, Retha I. Agney of Shelbyville, Illinois and Colleen A. Cook (Ryan) of Findlay, Illinois; two grandchildren, Katherine Tipsword and Julia Nees both of Shelbyville; brothers, Robert D. Agney (Carole) of Decatur, Illinois and Larry J. Agney (Lynn) of Shelbyville, Illinois; sister, Rose Eigsti of Shelbyville, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Roy Eigsti; and sister-in-law, Rosetta (Sanders) Agney.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.