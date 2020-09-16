Ray V. Dennis

Feb. 9, 1928 - Sept. 8, 2020

PANA - Ray V. Dennis, 92 of Pana, formerly of Decatur, died September 8, 2020 in Life's Journey Senior Living, Pana, Illinois.

Ray was born on February 9, 1928 in Decatur, Illinois, The son of Charles and Julia (Robards) Dennis. After the early death of his father he was lovingly raised by his stepfather Lloyd Hartman. He married Shirley Chapman on January 18, 1948 in Moweaqua, Illinois. She survives.

Surviving are his son, Tony (Carol) Dennis of Herrick; daughters: Rae Ann Bartels of Colorado, Marilyn Ruth Jones of Moweaqua, Illinois and Gay (Robert) Raskin of Decatur, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren and twenty great great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, stepfather, brother Charles Dennis and grandson Michael Euler.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cards and memorial contributions may be sent to Seitz Funeral Home 118 East Main St. Moweaqua , Illinois 62550. Memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.