Dean E. Thom

Oct. 19, 1932 - Sept. 13. 2020

DECATUR - Dean E. Thom, 87, of Decatur passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born October 19, 1932 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Frank and Leah Ethel Thom.

Dean married Patricia Etcsheid on July 27, 1952. He graduated from the University of Illinois, served in the US Army, was a Certified Public Accountant and retired as Vice President at First National Bank of Decatur. He loved golf and was an avid Cub and Illini fan.

Surviving are his wife Patricia; children Kevin (Terry) Thom Madison, Connecticut, Susan (Mike) Swartz, Decatur, and Stacy (Jim) Nyvall, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Jessica Ramirez, Griffin Nyvall, Sara Neisslie and Ryan Swartz; step-grandchildren, Shannon (Craig) Cushing, Jessica Bogucki, great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Nolan Neisslie; step-great grandchildren Colby and Lyla Cushing.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lisa.

In lieu of flowers Memorial preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Saturday September 19, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be followed, face masks are required.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Thom family is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois.