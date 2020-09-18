Susan "Sue" Zaiser

WASHINGTON - Susan "Sue" Zaiser, 70, of Washington, died peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Peoria at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 45 of years John Zaiser Sr. of Washington; children, John (Dari) Zaiser Jr. of Washington, Josh Zaiser of East Peoria, and Samantha (Jarrett) Leverton of Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Mary Lawrence, sister Nancy Lawrence, and brother Edwin Lawrence all of Warrensburg, Illinois.

Susan was a loving and adored Grandma to her eight grandsons Anson, Paxton, and Hawkins Zaiser; Andrew, Quinten, and Easton Zaiser; Owen and Lucas Leverton; and one great grandson Carter. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she often bragged about the winning ball team she had with all nine of her grandsons.

Susan was born on June 14, 1950 in Decatur, Illinois to Mary and Edwin Lawrence, Sr. She graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1968, and from Western Illinois University in 1972 with a Bachelors Degree in education. She also went on to earn her Master's in education degree at Illinois State University. She married John Zaiser on June 28, 1975. They relocated to Peoria, Illinois where she and John both began working after college. Susan worked as a teacher in the business and computer department at East Peoria Community High School (EPCHS). Susan taught for 37 years at EPCHS and helped build a work-study program there for her students. She was able to help many of her students get their first jobs and go on to build successful careers. Many of her students still work for the companies she was able to place them in for their first jobs. After she retired, she worked part time at Illinois Central College and Washington Community High School continuing to positively impact students' lives.

As a mother, she spent countless hours cheering her children on at sporting events and helping them succeed in whatever they chose to do. Susan was kindhearted and funny. She could bring a smile or laugh to anyone she met with her stories and would drop anything to help a loved one in need. She loved a good joke and was almost always reading some book or playing a computer game. She was a big sports fan and rooted for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. But her favorite sports to watch were anything involving her children or grandchildren. She was also a proud member of the Dennis Blundy Drinking Club; she loved spending time with her friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor Thomas Heren will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Please wear Panthers or Raiders gear, or any of your favorite sports team. Additional visitation will from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. The family would like to thank the staff at Carle Eureka Hospital for taking tremendous care of Susan during the last year of her life and Richard Owen's Hospice House for the great care provided in her final days. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information on COVID requirements or to leave a condolences, visit Sue's tribute at www.deitersfuneralhome.com.