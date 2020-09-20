Lynette Lee Hood

DEC. 7, 1953 - SEPT. 17, 2020

DECATUR - Lynette Lee Hood, 66 of Decatur, IL renewed eternally on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 2:25 A.M. with her husband, children and brother by her side.

Lynette was born on Dec. 7, 1953 in Decatur, IL. She is the daughter of Oliver Martin "Short" and Virginia Lee (Lathrop) Sy. She married Donald Leslie Hood on May 11, 1973 in Mt. Zion.

Survivors include her husband, Don Hood of Decatur; four children: Kelli Kerr and her husband Doug of Bethany, Kristi Rigg and her husband Todd of Mt. Zion, Erin Wright and her husband Chris of Gulf Shores, Alabama and TJ Hood of Mt. Zion; ten grandchildren: Brittany Hogan and her husband Aaron of Mt. Zion, Courtany Beiler and her husband Matthew "Bubba" of Mt. Zion, Ava and Anna Rigg of Mt. Zion, Harrison, Liam and Lennox Wright of Gulf Shores, Alamaba, and JuleeAnn, Zaydon and Zella Hood of Mt. Zion; six great-grandchildren: Jameson and Emmy Lou Hogan and Izzy, John Jay, Beau and Rhett Beiler; and one brother, Marty Sy and Tami of Decatur. Also many nieces and nephews.

Lynette retired as a surgical technologist at DMH with over 30 years of service.

She loved cake baking, especially for her grandchildren's birthdays. She also enjoyed crafting with her grandchildren and enjoyed watching her kids and grandchildren's sporting and music events.

One of her greatest joys in life was raising her kids and watching them parent their kids. She loved being a Wife, Mom and Grandma and she was the best!

Mom, we will raise our children and grandchildren to know God and we will see you again.

And you will always be…"The prettiest Mom in the Whole Wide World, we love you and you're Good Lookin"