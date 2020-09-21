Menu
Joni M. Danbury
DECATUR - Joni M. Danbury, 65, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, Illinois) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heartland Community Church
3253 N. Brush College Rd, Decatur, Illinois
Sep
23
Funeral
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, Illinois
You are a special angel now
Geraldine Helgert
September 20, 2020