Dolly F. Williford

Nov. 26, 1932 - Sept. 19, 2020

DECATUR - Dolly F. Williford, 87, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Dolly was born November 26, 1932, in Mode, the daughter of Everett and Bessie Gertrude (Doty) Cox. Dolly worked as a greeter at Walmart for 19 years. She also worked as a caregiver and at Steak N Shake. She married Scottie E. Williford, Jr on February 29, 1964, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1996.

Dolly is survived by her children: Donna Martin and husband David of Salem, and Melodie Hecker and husband Richard of Bloomington; grandchildren: Jamie, Christian and Cagan.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Scottie III, and ten siblings.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association.

CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required.

