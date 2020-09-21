Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
LouAnne Schwartz Banks

LouAnne Schwartz Banks

June 12, 1943 - Sept. 19, 2020

BETHANY - LouAnne Schwartz Banks, 77, of Bethany, passed away at 2:13 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 in her residence.

There will not be any formal services planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County SAIL or Decatur SAIL. Arrangements by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

LouAnne was born June 12, 1943 in Bethany, the daughter of Roger Dean and Evelyn Jeanette Pritts Schwartz. She had worked at Brach's Candy Factory in Sullivan. LouAnne attended the Bethany First Christian Church and had been president of the Moultrie County United Way and the Office Manager for Moultrie County and Decatur SAIL.

Surviving are her son Roger Banks of Bethany; sisters Janet (Alex) Shealy, Kay (Ted) Atkinson and Shirley (Lowell) Ford all of Bethany and Zona (Jerry) Speasl of Pleasanton, California and brother John (Marsha) Schwartz of League City, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter and sister Peggy Greco Ippolito.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.