Joni M. Danbury

DECATUR - Joni M. Danbury, 65, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, Illinois) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 22, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
