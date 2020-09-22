Challys June Black

MONTICELLO - Challys June Black, 91, of Monticello, Illinois passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home. She was born in Herrick, Illinois, the daughter of William Elton and Pearl Mae (Horn) Beck. She married John Delbert Black on March 31, 1956.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathryn Pfiester (Mike) of Monticello and Kimberly Black (Bruce Carothers) of Paxton; three grandchildren: Chelsea Ehrhardt (David) of Monticello, Elizabeth Pfiester (John Rowley) of Cheltenham, England, and Cassie (Drew) Kenton of Villa Grove.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings: Clarice (Leroy) Cable, Bradley (Helen) Beck, and Elaine (Charles) Rainey.

Challys was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and granny. She enjoyed travel, and the trips that were taken with her husband, her sisters, and especially "ladies' vacations" with all her girls. She was a voracious reader with a love of books that she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. She loved attending plays and movies, and spending time down at the pond with her family. Her family was everything to her and we were so blessed to have her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Private services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Cowden, Illinois. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Challys's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.