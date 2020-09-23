Wanda J. Glover

AUG. 19, 1919 - SEPT. 21, 2020

DECATUR - Wanda J. Glover, 101, of Decatur passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Villa Clara Post Acute Care.

Wanda was born on Aug. 19, 1919, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Robert T. and Bessie E. (Richards) Curtis. Wanda attended Brown's Business College and worked as a legal secretary for a time. She married Eddie E. Glover on April 8, 1948 in Mt. Vernon. They celebrated 65 years together before Eddie passed away on July 14, 2013.

Surviving are her daughters: Cindy Mathern of Decatur and Rebecca Nave (Larry) of Decatur; grandchildren: Cory Daugherty (Laura) of Blue Mound, Kyle Nave (Amanda) of Warrensburg, Justin Nave (Amber) of Decatur, Ryan Nave of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Dylan Daugherty, Trevor Dukeman, Noah Dukeman, Evan Nave, Wyatt Nave, and Landon Scharfenberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and son-in-law, Dan Mathern.

Graveside services will be 10 AM Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Macon County Memorial Park. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Camp Wilson Four Square Church.

The family of Wanda Glover wished to express their gratitude and heartfelt thank-you to Brian and Sharon Canaday.

The family of Wanda J. Glover is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. View the on line obituary and send condolences to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.