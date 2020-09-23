Ruby Helen Cook

MARCH 12, 1924 - SEPT. 19, 2020

DECATUR - Ruby Helen Cook, 96, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sept. 19, 2020 at her family residence.

Ruby was born March 12, 1924 to Cleveland C and Minerva J. Mershon Haws. Ruby married Harry M. Cook, Sr on Sept. 20, 1942.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 78 years, Harry; her son, Harry M. "Rocky" (Janice) Cook, Jr of Decatur; daughter, Marylou Cook Hay of Plymouth, Minnesota; granddaughter, Shelley Grotjan Jones (Shawn Shelby) of Decatur; grandsons: Trey (Julie) Cook of Cary, North Carolina; Chad (Beth) Campbell of Decatur; Troy Shepherd of Decatur; Christopher Hay of Plymouth, Minnesota; great grandsons: Jared and Matt Suzewits; Kaylee and Grace Campbell and Elizabeth Cook; sister-in-law, Marilyn Haws and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: David, Junior, Benny and Jimmie Haws; sisters: Zelda Neeley, Dorothy Harbour, Mary Thimens, Judy Arndt, and Jeannie Kay, and her son, Thomas L. "Tommy" Cook.

Ruby was crowned May Queen of Centennial in 1939 and graduated from Decatur High School in 1942. She was president of Roach, Johns Hill and Eisenhower PTA's, president of Decatur City Council PTA, and president of Decatur Association of Educational Secretaries. She was a member of the Secretaries Association negotiating team multiple times.

She was awarded the Decatur Public Schools Outstanding Service Award in 1974 and named Secretary of the Year by Decatur Association of Educational Office Personnel in 1982.

She served as Macon County Chair of University of Illinois Mother's Organization and was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was one of the original 14 members of the steering committee who worked to create the Macon County Fort Daniel Conservation Area. She was a Democratic Party precinct committee member and a tour leader at Macon County Historical Society. She also volunteered for Polio Drive, Heart Fund, Muscular Dystrophy, United Way, and Fun Fair.

Private Family services for Ruby will be held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Ruby will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Macon County Historical Society or American Cancer Society.

The family of Ruby Cook is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com