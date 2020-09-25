James R. "Jim" McMahan

SEPT. 18, 1969 - SEPT. 21, 2020

LOVINGTON - James R. "Jim" McMahan, 51, of Lovington, passed away at 7:26 PM on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his residence.

Private family graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Arthur Cemetery. Rev. Larry Bricker will officiate. Committal Honors will be conducted by the Son's of the American Legion Post 429 of Lovington. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Jim was born on Sept. 18, 1969 in Decatur. He was a son of Richard Glen and Kathy Ann (Foster) McMahan. He married Patty Myers Crowe on Feb. 10, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Survivors include his wife, Patty; one son, Tyler McMahan and his wife Hannah of Sullivan; Tyler's mom, Noel Cohan and her husband Joe of Bethany; his parents, Richard and Kathy McMahan of Lovington; three step children: Angie Wingler and her husband Tyson of Arthur, Chris Crowe of Atwood and Chad Crowe of Mattoon; two sisters: Katie Stanley of Lovington and Christa Helmuth and her husband Glenn of Sullivan; maternal grandmother, Alice St. John of Sullivan; mother in-law, Delores "Red" Myers of Atwood; three step grandchildren: Matthew Kidwell, Drew Wingler, and Tyra Wingler; one niece, Alexia Stanley; four nephews: Clayton and Colin Stanley and Justin and Brent Helmuth.

Jim was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Foster; paternal grandparents, William and Olive McMahan and his father in-law, Walter Eugene Myers.

Jim graduated from Lovington High School in 1987. He was a member of the Son's of the American Legion Post 429 in Lovington and Sparrows Unlimited of Lovington for almost 19 years.

He had worked at Firestone in Decatur prior to working at CHI in Arthur for several years.

Jim enjoyed cooking on his Traeger Grill as well as playing golf with friends at Timberlake Golf Course.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sparrows Unlimited of Lovington or the Son's of the American Legion Post 429 of Lovington.