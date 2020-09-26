Jeanne Tilley

MAY 23, 1940 - SEPT. 23, 3030

PANA - Jeanne Tilley, 80, went to be with the Lord September 23 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 2205 IL-16, Pana, IL, with Rev. Chris Comerford officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanne's honor may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E Eldorado St, Decatur, IL 62523 or Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Jeanne was born May 23, 1940 in Pana, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Corley) Kraus. She married Ed Tilley on June 19, 1959. She had a 30 year career as a hairdresser, with 2 years at Disney World in Florida – a lifelong dream. She was a PTA and Girl Scout Leader and also taught Sunday School classes. She was an avid Cabbage Patch Kids collector with 350 new and reclaimed Kids in her collection. Jeanne loved to bowl and play golf with her husband and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ed; daughter, Pam VanderVeen; sister, Lana Mason (Roger) of Latham; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Williams of Findlay and Vivian Klingberg of Pana; grandchildren, Tiffani Johnson of Decatur, Shanon Colbath (Mitch) of TX, Kaylee and Dylan VanderVeen of CO; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Bodhi Colbath.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Sandra Pappas and Connie Johnson; five brothers, Bob, Donnie, Danny, Larry, and Mike Kraus; four sisters, Betty Keller, Rosie Phillips, Byllie Eversole, and Kathy Doss.

A special thanks to a special friend, Patty Anderson, who came to our house to give communion to Jeanne after she wasn't able to attend church. A special thank-you to our friend, Carol Ann Patrick.

