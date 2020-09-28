Janet Mae Brozio

May 2, 1935 - Sept. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Janet Mae Brozio, 85 of Decatur, IL passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family, the Lord came and carried our most precious angel to her eternal home.

Janet was born, May 2, 1935 to Josiah Warnick Moffett and Jennie Elizabeth (Wheeler) Moffett. She married Edwin Brozio on March 15, 1957 in Decatur, after meeting her 6 years previously at Danceland Roller Rink.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, daughter, Tonia (Craig) Jones of Harristown; granddaughters: Brooke Jones (fiance, Tony) of Burlington, IA, Katie (Jon) Chenoweth of Oreana; sisters: Betty Burns, Donna Poe of Decatur; brothers-in-law: Harry Morse, Gene Schoonover; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded by her brothers: Edward and Willis Moffett; sisters: Virginia Morse and Nancy Schoonover; brothers-in-law: Donald, Paul Jr. and Edward Brozio, Bill Burns; sister-in-law, Hallie Moffett; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Janet was born and raised on the family farm in rural, Blue Mound. She held so many memories of those days, working in the field with her Daddy, driving the tractor, the horse "Tony", and the pig "Barb". She was the best Grammy and cheerleader for her granddaughters.

She was a member and volunteer of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Janet was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. When baseball came on, she was tuned in and rah-rahing her team!

She worked at GE, Borg Warner and retired from St. Mary's Hospital, Central Supply/Receiving. She also had worked for Bob Ridings.

Janet will be remembered for her sweetness, smiles, love for games, (Cards, dice, aggravation) and laughs and fun times had by all. She will be especially remembered for her famous Texas Sheetcake and love for everyone.

Special Thanks to Pastor Mark of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dr. Atluri and staff, Dr. Velasco, infusion nurse, Lindsey and CC staff and DMH Hospice and Kathy Walters for her loving care.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 30, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Star of Hope Mausoleum.

Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church or DMH Hospice.

Our lives have been forever impacted by her love, until we meet again.

Condolences may be left to Janet's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.