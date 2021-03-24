Menu
Aaron Raphael Rosa
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Aaron Raphael Rosa

Feb. 16, 1976 - March 20, 2021

DECATUR - Aaron Raphael Rosa, 45 of Decatur died Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Memorial Medical Springfield.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Renaissance Church, 456 N. Water, Decatur, IL 62523. A funeral to celebrate Aaron's life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 also at the church. Burial will be in Lester Barnett Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope, 2401 Memphis Drive, Springfield, IL. 62702. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Aaron was born February 16, 1976 in Decatur son of Ivan and Beverly (Shelton) Rosa. He worked as a forklift operator for Decatur Bottling Co. Pepsi Refreshments, Sam's Club, Farm & Fleet and Akorn. He was an active member of Renaissance Church and KOLT Knights of the Lord's Table. Aaron married Sarah Lanter October 23, 1999.

Surviving is his wife, Sarah; sons: Daniel I. and Joel A. Rosa; mother, Beverly Sue Rosa, all of Decatur; sisters: Ruth (James) Schmidt of Seattle, WA. and Merry Rosa of Decatur; niece, Arya; and nephew, Riley.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Renaissance Church
456 N. Water, Decatur, IL
Mar
27
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Renaissance Church
456 N. Water, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jim Schmidt
Family
March 25, 2021
Jim Schmidt
March 25, 2021
Jim and Jeanne(Delgado) Holmes
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results