Aaron Raphael Rosa

Feb. 16, 1976 - March 20, 2021

DECATUR - Aaron Raphael Rosa, 45 of Decatur died Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Memorial Medical Springfield.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Renaissance Church, 456 N. Water, Decatur, IL 62523. A funeral to celebrate Aaron's life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 also at the church. Burial will be in Lester Barnett Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope, 2401 Memphis Drive, Springfield, IL. 62702. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Aaron was born February 16, 1976 in Decatur son of Ivan and Beverly (Shelton) Rosa. He worked as a forklift operator for Decatur Bottling Co. Pepsi Refreshments, Sam's Club, Farm & Fleet and Akorn. He was an active member of Renaissance Church and KOLT Knights of the Lord's Table. Aaron married Sarah Lanter October 23, 1999.

Surviving is his wife, Sarah; sons: Daniel I. and Joel A. Rosa; mother, Beverly Sue Rosa, all of Decatur; sisters: Ruth (James) Schmidt of Seattle, WA. and Merry Rosa of Decatur; niece, Arya; and nephew, Riley.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.

