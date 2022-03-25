Albertus "Bert" Gaylord Barber

July 11, 1931 - March 22, 2022

SPRINGFIELD - Albertus "Bert" Gaylord Barber, 90, of Springfield, died March 22, 2022.

He was born on July 11, 1931, to Albertus Gaylord and Thelma Barber in Decatur, IL.

Bert attended Bement High School and was raised in Milmine, IL.

He was married to Deloris Barber on October 20, 1990. He was previously married to Mary Kay Ray for 35 years, and they had two children, Claudette Kay (Donald) Garber and Gwen Ellen Gotkowski.

He worked at Bement Grain Fertilizer & Chemical, Spencer Chemical Company in Milmine (later Gulf Oil), and was the Manager of Gulf Oil Fertilizer Plant for 10 years. He was a very successful Salesman for many years in the fertilizer business. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, and riding snowmobiles with family and friends. He will be remembered for being outgoing and having great wit.

Bert is survived by his loving wife, Deloris Barber; children: Claudette Kay (Donald) Garber and Gwen Ellen Gotkowski; grandchildren: Jennifer Kay Garber, Justin Robert (Shannon) Gotkowski, and Blake Elliott Gotkowski; great-grandchildren: Jason Gotkowski, Jack Gotkowski, Joshua Gotkowski, and Liliana Gotkowski; nephew, Gaylord Hendrix; brother-in-law, Richard (Joan) Walter and sister-in-law, Ellen (Gary) Ahrens; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Albertus Gaylord and Thelma Barber.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester, IL.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Buckhart, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.