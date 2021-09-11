Menu
Alfred Melvin Hayes
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Alfred Melvin Hayes

Feb. 25, 1950 - Sep. 8, 2021

DECATUR - God called Alfred Melvin Hayes of Decatur, home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Melvin was 71 years old. He passed away at St. Mary's Hospital. At Melvins request there will be no services.

Melvin was born on February 25, 1950, in Jeanette, PA. He was the son of Alfred Melvin Hayes Sr. and Betty Jean (Pferl) Mika. He was employed by PPG for 42 years. He enjoyed fishing, Nascar, collecting guns, riding ATV's and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved the Stealers, God, his family, and friends. He was a member of the Salem Baptist Church since 2016.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Stephanie Ann Smith and Eligh Cooper; his children: Randy Allen Hayes of PA, Daniel and Kendahl Meinders, Stephen Bush, Shelby Bush, Bree Anderson, all of Decatur; siblings: Deborah Iscrupe, Daria (John) Durst and Tommy Mika; two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of PA.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents and grandparents; James Hayes, Mary (Funk) Hayes, Alma Lang Pferl and Dewey Gross.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 11, 2021.
