Alice M. Brandon
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Alice M. Brandon

July 9, 1936 - Dec. 31, 2021

DECATUR - Alice M. Brandon, 85, of Decatur, IL, died in her home on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was surrounded by family who loved her.

Alice was born July 9, 1936, in Tuscola, IL. She was the daughter of Charles Akers and Nina (Shunk) Akers.

A celebration of life will be held at daughter's house where she had been residing, 2449 E William St. on Saturday January 8, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Family and friends welcome. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice, Shriners Hospital or St Jude's Hospital. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements.

Alice married Wayne Cuttill in 1954, and had six children who all survive her:Theresa Webb, Rodney (Melinda) Cuttill, Kevin (Roxi) Cuttill, Sheila Dicken, Cindy (Kirt) Webb, Eric (Karen) Cuttill. They divorced in 1978, and she married Melvin "Bud" Brandon who preceded her in death in 2009.

She, along with her second husband Melvin "Bud" Brandon was owner-operators of The Escape Lounge, The A-Frame, The EldoRado, The Hillbilly , Bud's on Green, and her own restaurant "Alice's" in Nokomis, IL. She was a member of the VFW and the DAV. She held many charity drives for various charities in the Macon County area.

Alice was preceded in death by one husband; parents; sisters: Charlotte Soard and Norma Beck; brother, Charles "Ted" Akers; grandchildren: Walley Pasley, Michael Cuttill, Mitch Cuttill; sons-in-law Clifford Webb and Don Dicken.

Alice will be missed the most for her flirting, ability to make others laugh and her passion to help others. She had a large family whom she loved dearly. Special thanks to family who came during her time of need, Carmeka Honorable APRN, nurses and ladies in the office, the ladies from HSHS Hospice and her beloved firemen who would pick her up when she would have a spell.

You are invited to sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
at daughter's house
2449 E William St, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
so sorry to hear of alice's passing.she was a great lady,and i will sure will miss her.we had so much fun together.alice was the one that got me cooking for her in the resterant .prayers to all of you kids,alice was not only a good friend but she was family
bill &kay russell
Work
January 10, 2022
She will be missed I've known her since I was a kid my mom worked at the escape for her and bud .She was a great person
Ginger Dettling
January 8, 2022
I will always cherish the fond, and, loving memories I have of aunt Alice. She was my favorite aunt, and, she knew it. To keep peace in the family, we were careful to keep that secret. I regret that I'm unable to attend her celebration of life, but, will be there in spirit. I will miss her beautiful smile and infectious laughter. Peace and Love follows you, aunt Alice, as you continue your eternal journey.
Alan B Soard
Family
January 7, 2022
