Alice Jane Boylan

Aug. 10, 1943 - Sept. 12, 2020

HAMMOND - Alice Jane Boylan, 77, Hammond, Illinois passed away on September 12, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur.

Alice was born August 10, 1943, the daughter of Bernard and Margaret Walsh Donovan. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield and Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a middle school teacher, and frequent traveler, especially to Ireland. She married Robert Boylan on February 9, 1985.

Alice is survived by her brother Bernard T. Donovan (Joyce) of Decatur and six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters, Annamary Feeney and Margaret Leonard.

Memorials may be made to St. Philomena, Monticello (1301 N Market St, Monticello, Illinois 62856).

Private services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
