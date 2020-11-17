Alice Marie Barr

August 8, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2020

CLINTON - Alice Marie Barr age 91 of Clinton, IL died November 13, 2020.

Alice was born August 8, 1929 in Findlay, IL to Leverett and Lucille Cruit . She married Cecil Barr.

Alice was a postal worker at Mt. Zion Post Office. She was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed bowling and her Bridge Club.

Survived by husband Cecil, children: Janice Hodge of Kansas City, KS, Debbie O'Roarke of Normal, IL, Jeff and wife Donna Barr of Oakley, IL; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister: Doris Heiland.

Preceded by her parents; three sisters: Marylou, Mildred and Ruby; two brothers: Wayne and Harold; son-in-law Ralph Hodge.

A Private family Graveside service and Burial celebrating Alice's life will be held at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with Pastor Mike Wakeland, officiating. Memorials in her honor: Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at: www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.