Alice Lucille Schlosser
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Alice Lucille Schlosser

Feb. 8, 1955 - March 16, 2021

DECATUR - Alice Lucille Schlosser, 66, of Decatur, Illinois passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Alice was born February 8, 1955 in a small house in Vandalia, Illinois. The daughter of William and Mildred (Mason) Brewer. She worked at DMH retiring in maintenance engineering after 34 years of service. Alice enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, a love for singing and enjoying country music, and gardening. She married David A. Schlosser on February 10, 1978. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2020.

Alice is survived by her children: James D. Schlosser, Tommy J. Burkey, Del L. Burkey (Laura Bateson), David S. Schlosser (Heather McCoy), and Alisha (James P.) Phillips; stepchildren: Chad and sister, Jodi Schlosser; sister, Evon Funk; brothers: Jim Brewer and William "Bud" Brewer; grandchildren: Andrea Beierle, Del Burkey Jr., Braylen Phillips, Quintyon Phillips, Averie J. Schlosser, David L. Schlosser, and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was caregiver to many including Rex Gray and Dahlia Webb.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Joan Rhodes.

Alice was dearly loved and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

The family will be hosting a life celebration service for Alice and David on April 10, 2021 at 2pm (service begins at 3pm) at Heartland Community Church, 3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, IL. 62521.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the family at Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Decatur, Illinois.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Heartland Community Church
3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, IL
Apr
10
Service
3:00p.m.
Heartland Community Church
3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, IL
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Alice & I met and have been friends since the day she started at DMH. She was always nice to me and fun to be around. In fact, everybody I knew at DMH liked Alice. Any time I asked her to do some job for me, she seemed glad to do it. She was never gripey about it. Alice knew her job and she was good at it. I send my condolences to the family. May you have peace and strength to handle your grief by knowing Alice and David are together.
Sharon Hagen, RN retired from DMH
March 27, 2021
