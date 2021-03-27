Alice Lucille Schlosser

Feb. 8, 1955 - March 16, 2021

DECATUR - Alice Lucille Schlosser, 66, of Decatur, Illinois passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Alice was born February 8, 1955 in a small house in Vandalia, Illinois. The daughter of William and Mildred (Mason) Brewer. She worked at DMH retiring in maintenance engineering after 34 years of service. Alice enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, a love for singing and enjoying country music, and gardening. She married David A. Schlosser on February 10, 1978. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2020.

Alice is survived by her children: James D. Schlosser, Tommy J. Burkey, Del L. Burkey (Laura Bateson), David S. Schlosser (Heather McCoy), and Alisha (James P.) Phillips; stepchildren: Chad and sister, Jodi Schlosser; sister, Evon Funk; brothers: Jim Brewer and William "Bud" Brewer; grandchildren: Andrea Beierle, Del Burkey Jr., Braylen Phillips, Quintyon Phillips, Averie J. Schlosser, David L. Schlosser, and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was caregiver to many including Rex Gray and Dahlia Webb.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Joan Rhodes.

Alice was dearly loved and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

The family will be hosting a life celebration service for Alice and David on April 10, 2021 at 2pm (service begins at 3pm) at Heartland Community Church, 3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur, IL. 62521.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the family at Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Decatur, Illinois.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.