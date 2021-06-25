Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Lee Denton
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Allen Lee Denton

Nov. 8, 1959 - June 23, 2021

SULLIVAN - Allen Lee Denton, 61, of Sullivan, passed away, 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Private family services will be held at a later date. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in care of the arrangements.

Allen was born November 8, 1959, in Mattoon; the son of Floyd Eugene and Eva Jean (Harl) Denton. He married Michelle A. McMahon on February 14, 1998, in Westervelt, she survives. Allen enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of NASCAR Racing and the Pittsburg Steelers. Allen also enjoyed cooking and considered himself quite the Chef.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Denton of Sullivan; sons, Matt (Veronica) Denton of Porterville, CA, and Cole (Brandi) Denton of Sullivan; half-brother, Clarence Bishop of Greeley, CO; half-sister, Tina Clay of Streator. He is also survived by six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McMullin-Young Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences go out to Al's family and friends. I had the pleasure to meet Al back in July of 2001 and worked with him for 19 years. He was great to work with, a very good person, and considered him a friend.
Jim Misner
Work
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results