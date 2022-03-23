Menu
Andrea Beth Miller
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
Andrea Beth Miller

Oct. 13, 1967 - Mar. 19, 2022

ST. PETERS, Missouri - Andrea Beth Miller, 54, of St. Peters, MO formerly of Mt. Zion, IL passed away on March 19, 2022 in her residence.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time Saturday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to World Central Kitchen or Animal Protective League, in Springfield, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Andrea was born October 13, 1967, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Hunter and Virginia (Day) Kickle. Andrea graduated from Mt Zion High School and Eastern Illinois University where she majored in Communications. She worked at an advertising agency in Atlanta, GA, the American Red Cross in Decatur, IL, elder care, and various other jobs.

Andrea had a giving heart, lived her life with exuberance, and made others feel special. She went out of her way to help anyone in need. No one was a stranger to Andrea, just a friend she hadn't yet met. She had a soft heart for all animals (except frogs), and had a particular attachment to her Schnauzers.

Surviving is her son, Evan Hunter Miller (Olivia) of St. Charles, MO; mother, Virginia Kickle of Mt. Zion; sisters: Stephanie Brown (Bill) of Mt. Zion, IL and Suzanne Kobayashi (Jeff) of Springfield, IL.

Andrea was preceded in death by her father, Hunter, and her grandparents.

The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and service.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Mar
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brett Butler
March 23, 2022
My heart is with you and the family. I'm sorry for your loss.
RUSSELL KOBAYASHI
Family
March 22, 2022
Meet Andrea at bunco years ago. I lived in Talbridge neighborhood at the time. I will always remember her beautiful smile and witty personality. She knew how to light up a room. Sending hugs and prayers to your family. May she Rest In Peace.
Debra Tyndall
Friend
March 22, 2022
It was a wonderful thing to be swept up in the Andrea joy ride! We met as neighbors some 20 years ago, and were instantly off to the races as friends. We enjoyed thousands of chats, adventures, pep talks (mostly from her), laughs and tears. She knew how to be a FRIEND, and gave richly from her unending generosity, positive energy and love. We lost touch over the years, but that wasn't okay with Andrea. She re-claimed me a couple years ago through a phone call out of the blue - because her love is the forever kind. She knew something then that I didn't learn until now - that there was an urgency to reconnect. She wasn't going anywhere without making sure I knew she loved me. To Andrea's homies out there - how blessed are we? God be with each one of you as you process through the loss of this special lady.
Lori Earl
Friend
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results