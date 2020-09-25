Andrew J. "Drew" Keown

MARCH 1, 1999 - SEPT. 22, 2020

MARSHALL, IL - Andrew J. "Drew" Keown, 21, of Marshall, IL passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at his home.

Drew was born March 1, 1999 at Charleston, IL, the son of Kevin and Stephanie Keown.

Surviving are his parents of Marshall; a brother, Ethan Keown; grandparents: Ron and Barb Maley of Auburn and Frank and Karen Keown of Charleston; aunts and uncles: Derek and Julie Maley, Chris and Alison Maley and Jeff and Kay Endsley; cousins: Courtney Maley, Katlyn Maley, William Maley, Bailey Staggs, Chase Staggs, Megan (Evan) Stoltz and Madi Endsley.

A 2017 graduate of Marshall High School he later received an associate degree at from Vincennes University. Following Vincennes University, he attended Middle Tennessee State University. In high school he participated in band, soccer and cross country. During his time at Vincennes University he was in the pep band and at MTSU he was in the Blue Marching Band.

Drew loved soccer, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Fighting Illini and the Indianapolis Colts and was always the most optimistic fan.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Marshall and the Clark County Knights of Columbus.

All those who knew Drew will remember his genuine smile when he greeted them.

A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Marshall with Revs. Jeff Grant and Augustine Koomson as celebrants. Memorial Mass may be watched on youtube after 11 AM Monday (Go to Andrew Keown Memorial Mass). A public visitation will be held 2 to 6 PM Sunday at Pearce Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Drew Keown Memorial Music Scholarship Fund. It is necessary that Covid 19 guidelines be followed by all in attendance for the safety of the family and all those in attendance. Online condolences are being accepted at pearcefuneralservices.com.