Angela J. Lowe

July 6, 1958 - August 24, 2020

DECATUR, IL - Angela J. Lowe, age 52, of Decatur passed away on August 24, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Angie was born July 6, 1968 in Decatur, the daughter of Charles "Bud" and Linda Sue Barnes Whitaker. Angie married Danny Lowe on November 16, 1991 at Camp Wilson 4 Square Gospel Church in Harristown. Danny survives. Angie is also survived by her children: Miranda, Danielle, and Wyatt, all of Decatur; her Chihuahua Gringo; her brother: William Joe "Billy" Whitaker of Decatur; Mother-in-law: Glenda Lowe of Decatur; brother-in-law Tommy Lowe of Decatur, and number aunts, uncles and cousins. Angie was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and one aunt Pam Jones.

Angie enjoyed doing word puzzles, watching game shows, loved frogs, and absolutely loved her children. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Graveside services to celebrate Angie's life will be at 11:00 AM Friday at Harristown Cemetery in Harristown, with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. The family has requested casual attire. Memorials may be made to the family. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL with Angie's funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.