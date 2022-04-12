Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angela C. Karl
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 15 2022
10:00a.m.
Mt. Zion Township Cemetery
Send Flowers

Angela C. Karl

June 14, 1944 - April 10, 2022

DECATUR - Angela C. Karl, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL. In keeping with Angela's wishes she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17, Decatur, IL or the Wounded Warrior Project. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Mrs. Karl was born in Decatur, IL to Kenneth and Frances (Jeffers) Dowd on June 14, 1944. She married Larry D. Karl, Sr. on January 5, 1963. She served as the President of the Coffeebreakers #2 from 1986 until 2008, as the treasurer of the Mt. Zion Swingsations 1984 until 1986. She also was a member of the VFW ladies auxiliary, the Moose Lodge ladies auxiliary in Decatur and a member of the Eagles Club in Ocala, FL.

Surviving is her husband, Larry of Decatur; daughter, Laura Clayton (Shane Frazee) of Decatur; son, Larry Karl, Jr. (Tish) of Spring Hill, TN; sisters: Teresa Hayden (Don) of Decatur, IL and Jackie Dowd of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Nicholas Karl of Spring Hill, TN, Sarah Rutledge (Chris) of Murfreesboro, TN and Andrew Risner of Reno, NV.

Mrs. Karl was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Dowd; sisters: Colleen Reinhardt and Donna Meredith.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Zion Township Cemetery
Mt. Zion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.