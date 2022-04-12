Angela C. Karl

June 14, 1944 - April 10, 2022

DECATUR - Angela C. Karl, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL. In keeping with Angela's wishes she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17, Decatur, IL or the Wounded Warrior Project. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Mrs. Karl was born in Decatur, IL to Kenneth and Frances (Jeffers) Dowd on June 14, 1944. She married Larry D. Karl, Sr. on January 5, 1963. She served as the President of the Coffeebreakers #2 from 1986 until 2008, as the treasurer of the Mt. Zion Swingsations 1984 until 1986. She also was a member of the VFW ladies auxiliary, the Moose Lodge ladies auxiliary in Decatur and a member of the Eagles Club in Ocala, FL.

Surviving is her husband, Larry of Decatur; daughter, Laura Clayton (Shane Frazee) of Decatur; son, Larry Karl, Jr. (Tish) of Spring Hill, TN; sisters: Teresa Hayden (Don) of Decatur, IL and Jackie Dowd of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Nicholas Karl of Spring Hill, TN, Sarah Rutledge (Chris) of Murfreesboro, TN and Andrew Risner of Reno, NV.

Mrs. Karl was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Dowd; sisters: Colleen Reinhardt and Donna Meredith.