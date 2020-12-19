Anita R. Estell, Esq.

March 6, 1959 - Nov. 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Anita R. Estell, Esq. of Washington, D.C. passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in Camp Hill, AL. Anita was born March 6, 1959 in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Walter and Flora (Woods) Estell. Anita was educated in the Decatur Public Schools, graduating from MacArthur High School in 1977. She was involved in numerous organizations in high school, including the student council, senior class president, National Honor Society, French Club and many others. She received her Bachelor of Journalism and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Growing up, Anita was a devoted member of the Church of the Living God, PGT Temple #1, under the leadership of the late Bishop Herbert Dickerson, where she participated in many church youth activities. You would always know when Anita was around; her laughter would fill the air, as she was the life of any and all gatherings.

Anita was President and CEO of the Estell Group LLC., located in Washington. D.C. She held many positions during her career as an attorney and lobbyist in D.C. She was a member of the National Association of Broadcasters, Associate Appropriations Committee staff person under Congressman Louis Stokes of Ohio, Chief of Staff for the Education Cluster for the Clinton-Gore transition team, Presidential appointee and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the United States Department of Education. She was the first Black woman to become a principal at Van Scoyoc Associates Inc. in Washington, D.C. and equity owner in Polsinelli PC.

Anita lived life fully and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, instilling the importance of education. She worked tirelessly, promoting higher education and seeking educational funding for colleges and universities through her lobbying firm, The Estell Group, LLC.

Anita leaves us not to mourn, but to cherish her memory, a memory of an extraordinary life that serves as evidence of God's blessed creation. Those left behind to bear witness to a life marked by courage, creativity, intellect and beauty include her loving siblings: Ronald L. (Jackie) Woods of Overland Park, KS, Charles E. (Debbie) Woods of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Larry (Patricia) Estell of Woodinville, WA and Leonard (Beverly) Estell of Decatur, IL; a host of nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Anita's legacy will live on forever through the many lives that she touched. Anita was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ricky Estell; sister, Rita K. Estell; and a very special aunt and uncle, Avery and Charlie Orr.

The Estell and Woods family would like to extend a very special thank you to Anita's caregivers: LaTonya Junior and Kimberly Rudolph for the loving and compassionate care provided to Anita during her brief illness. We would also like to thank Erika Woods, Lauren Estell and Quay Strozier for all of the kindness that you provided to your Aunt Anita.

In honoring Anita's wishes, cremation rites were accorded by Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. Her ashes will be scattered on the beach near her Villa in St. Johns, U.S. Virgin Islands. A memorial to celebrate our beloved Anita's life will be held at a later date. Information will be posted at The Estell Group.com.