Ann Metz

June 3, 1928 - June 2, 2021

DECATUR - Ann Metz, 92, of Decatur passed away June 2, 2021, at Bright Oaks of Aurora. She was born June 3, 1928, in Danville, IL the daughter of Harland Dewitt and Mary Alta (Fischer) Jinkins.

Ann was raised on the family farm outside of Fairmount, IL and graduated from Fairmount High School. She continued her education at the University of Illinois in Champaign. At the University of Illinois, she met her love, Stanley Earl Metz and they were united in marriage on June 25, 1950, in Champaign, IL. She was employed as an educator at St. Teresa Catholic High School for many years. She also did several years of in-home tutoring. She later taught at the Richland Community College where she then retired in 1990. After retirement, Ann and Stan were active travelers spending time exploring Europe and various areas of the U.S. Ann was a dedicated and involved member of St. John Episcopal Church in Decatur, IL for well over 50 years.

Ann is survived by her two sons: Greg (Jane Jansen) Metz and John Metz; seven grandchildren: John Metz, Amanda (Sam) Owen, Lauren (Nicholas) Landiak, Elizabeth (Tyler) Walters, Valerie (Dan) Clark, Daniel and Edison Metz; seven great-grandchildren: Clementine and Teddy Owen, Lily and Josephine Landiak, Lincoln Walters and Camren and Darla Jean Clark; a sister, Jane Schmoll and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her son, Roger Metz; a sister, Ruth White and a daughter-in-law, Diana Metz.

A visitation will take place on June 29, 2021, at 10 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 West Eldorado Street in Decatur, IL followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. A private graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at St. John's Parish Center. For those that cannot attend the service you will be able to view on St. John's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaintJohnsDecatur/.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. John's Church.