Annarose Bronovik

Dec. 4, 1936 - Sept. 8, 2020

T. ZION - Annarose Bronovik 83, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Terra Haute, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mt. Zion, Illinois with Rev. Jason Stone, Celebrant. The family will gather for visitation on Monday evening for a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. and receive friends until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. In keeping with the requirements of the State of Illinois, face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Annarose's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

Annarose was born December 4, 1936, in St. Elmo, Illinois the daughter of Jesse and Beulah (Smail) Reynolds. She retired as a Radiation Therapist. She married R. John Stark on April 11, 1964. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1971. She then married Robert E. Bronovik on August 17, 1979. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2017. Annarose was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.Surviving are her children: Scott Stark of Fultondale, Alabama, Michelle Comer (Rick) of Terra Haute, Indiana, and Sean Stark of St. Louis, Missouri; brothers: Danny Reynolds Sr. and Ron Reynolds (Lynne) all of Decatur; sister-in-law: Marissa Reynolds of Farmer City; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Annarose was preceded in death by both husbands, parents three brothers and three sisters.

