Anne Ring

Oct. 9, 1944 - Nov. 12, 2020

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin - Anne Ring (76) of New Berlin, WI passed away November 12, 2020 after a brief illness (not COVID). Born in Norman, OK to parents Helen (Livergood) and Harold Bowers, she married Jeff Ring (deceased) and had one daughter, Jessica. She is survived by a brother, Jack Bowers of Tucson, AZ and Jessica. Both of her parents, husband, and brother, Ted of Sandpoint, ID predeceased her. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Amanda and Maddie Eve; as well as nephew, Jason Bowers (wife, Julie of Peoria, IL); nieces: Elise Herman (husband, Justin of Chapel Hill, NC), Jenna Bowers and Darian Kinney of Sandpoint, ID. Her extended family includes Jessica's fiance Sal Fontanazza and his daughter, Reagen for whom Anne thought of as another granddaughter; Anne's brother-in-law, John Ring of Grafton,WI, and his daughters: Samantha and Debbie of California are Anne's other nieces.

Anne and family lived on a farm near Arthur, IL where she graduated from high school. She attended Blackburn College of Carlinville, IL but graduated with a degree in psychology from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and began a career in the insurance industry. She met and married Jeff and settled in suburbs of Milwaukee, WI. She began as an underwriter and quickly moved into management as a client services executive in commercial insurance. She was described accurately by a former associate and president of his company as being "kind, caring, passionate, and sharp as a whip." Her legacy is a life well lived, loved by and loving family and friends because of her grace, helpful nature, generosity, and candor. A plain talker, Anne didn't tell you what you wanted to hear, only what you should hear. For that reason, people often sought her counsel.

Anne loved travel, reading (especially mystery novels), animals, movies about the royals, and music. She enjoyed eating out with friends and trips to Door County with family. Her all-time favorite movie was Mamma Mia.

A memorial service is tentatively planned for May, 2021, details to follow. Memorial donations can be made to her favorite charities, Salvation Army and Humane Society, or one to the donor's choice. Harder Funeral Home of Brookfield, WI are handling arrangements. 262.781.8350. www.harderfuneralhome.com