Anna M. "Annie" Potter

July 27, 1926 - June 9, 2021

DECATUR - Anna M. "Annie" Potter, 94, of Decatur, IL passed away on June 9, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Annie was born on July 27, 1926 in Decatur, the daughter of John and Pauline (Conrad) Tooley. Annie is survived by her son: William M. Potter, Jr of Columbus Junction, IA; grandson: Taylor Michael Potter; great-granddaughter: Ariel Lynn Potter. Annie was preceded in death by her parents; one son Steven Lynn Potter; one brother Chet Tooley; and three sisters: Helen Gillespie, Lucille Tooley, and Mabel Blackwell.

Annie held numerous positions throughout Decatur, including managing the cafeterias at Caterpillar; Bridgestone. Annie managed a school cafeteria, and later became and retired as Lead Custodian at Eisenhower. She also worked briefly at Fombel Law Office.

Cremation rites have been accorded to Annie by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL is in charge of arrangements.