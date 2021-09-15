Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Diaz
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Anthony "Tony" Joseph Diaz

Nov. 1, 1972 - Sept. 13, 2021

DECATUR - Anthony "Tony" Joseph Diaz, 48, passed away September 13, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. The family requests casual attire. Memorials in Tony's honor may be made to his wife, Heather Diaz.

Tony was born November 1, 1972 in Peoria, IL, to Jose and Kathy (Gall) Diaz. He married Heather Mayberry on September 16, 2011. He lived for his music and his family.

Tony's love for music started with guitar lessons at the age of eight. He became an extremely accomplished guitarist, playing with many local bands over the years.

His career included several years driving long haul semi trucks all over the country, dispatching, and for the last several years has been a logistics manager for Prairie Farms ice cream.

Tony was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Heather (Mayberry) Diaz and daughter Alexus Diaz; stepchildren: Bryan and Jade Lewis; sisters: Tania Diaz (Tim) and Taryn Diaz; niece Maria Diaz, mother Kathy (Diaz) Copeland, and stepfather Larry Copeland.

We will all miss his humor, very often inappropriate, and his love of animals and their mutual love of him.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.