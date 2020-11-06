Arlene L. Schanuel

Oct. 10, 1927 - Oct. 28, 2020

DECATUR - Arlene L. Schanuel, 93, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her home with her family at her side.

Arlene was born October 10, 1927 in Belleville, IL, the daughter of Joseph C. and Louise Ann (Gronemeyer) Armbruster. A homemaker, Arlene was a faithful member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She married Edward W. Schanuel on June 18, 1947, in Belleville.

Arlene is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Edward of Decatur; sons: Warren Joseph Schanuel and Joseph Edward (Marcella) Schanuel of Decatur; daughters: Mary Jo Therese Schanuel (fiance, Craig Bulla) and Ann Jolene Schanuel of Decatur; grandchildren: Cynthia Weingart Kwasnik (Matthew), Lisa Weingart (fiance, Mike Tinsley), Michael (Amanda) Mitchell, Marcus (Janice) Mitchell, Kyle (Brittany) Schanuel and Chase (fiance, Rebecca) Schanuel; 16 great grandchildren; several cousins and many friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents.

She loved being active. Her Catholic faith was her lighthouse. Arlene was a professed member of the Order of Carmelites Discalced Secular Community of St. Joseph in St. Louis, MO for 64 years; one of the original Perpetual Adoration Adorers at St. Mary's Chapel for 25 years and an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary.

Arlene's sweet smile and blue eyes would light a room...especially at family gatherings.

The family will be celebrating the life of Arlene with a private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen to have private family services for the safety of others.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2160 North Edward St., Decatur, IL 62526 or WDCR Decatur Catholic Radio, 1800 East Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, IL 62521.

