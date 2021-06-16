Arnold Lee Schultz

July 3, 1933 - June 13, 2021

CERRO GORDO - Arnold Lee Schultz, 87, of Cerro Gordo, died at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Zion United Church of Christ, rural Arthur with Rev. Ralph Deal officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur.

Arnold was born July 3, 1933 in Bourbon, the son of Henry G. and Mildred Kimberlin Schultz. He married Marlene Faye Beery in Cerro Gordo on Sept. 2, 1961.

Survivors include his wife Marlene Schultz of Cerro Gordo; son, Kyle Schultz and friend Patty of Cerro Gordo; daughter, Katana Baker and husband Ryan of Decatur; brother, Claus Schultz and wife Donna of Arcola; three grandchildren: Emma, Mara, and Aidan Baker; sister-in-law, Lorraine Keller of Washington, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and wife, Stanley and Karen Schultz; and brother-in-law, Robert Keller.

Arnold graduated from Arthur High School Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After completing his service to our country in the Army, he earned his B.S. in Education at Eastern Illinois University. He taught one year in Baltimore, MD before moving back to Illinois where he met and married Marlene. He taught at Edison Jr. High in Champaign while earning his Masters Degree from the University of Illinois. They then, moved to Cerro Gordo. He taught in the Decatur Public School system for many years until he retired to pursue farming on the family farm. While farming, he also enjoyed raising shorthorn cattle.

Arnold was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ; Piatt County Farm Bureau; 4-H Leader; Board Member of the Allerton Park; and member of the American Shorthorn Association.

Memorials are suggested to the Piatt County Nursing Home Van Transportation Fund or Warrensburg-Latham School FFA.

Arnold never completely retired from farming. His love for his family, the farm and gardening ran deep within him. His other joy was seeing and spending time with his three grandchildren.

