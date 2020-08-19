DECATUR - Arthur A. "Art" Adler, II, 70, of Decatur, passed away on August 15, 2020 at Villa Clara in Decatur.Art was born August 25, 1949, the son of Dr. Arthur A. and Sally Rose Gaske Adler, Sr. Art is survived by his brother Michael Melton, nephews: Jason Melton, Michael C. Melton; Joe Melton; niece: Carole Melton; all of Decatur, IL; and a host of friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and sister-in-law Kathleen Melton. Art was a graduate of McArthur High School and Milliken University, both in Decatur. He was a lab technician for A.E. Staley for a number of years. He then was a video repair technician for Stars & Stripes. Art enjoyed fishing, mowing, motorcycles, trains, cigars, cats, and the outdoors. He was very handy at repairs, especially 2 cycle engines. He had a great love for fireworks. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Jaycee Haunted house. Services to celebrate Art's life will be at 1:00 PM on Friday (August 21, 2020) at Star of Hope Mausoleum Chapel, Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation for Art will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday (August 20, 2020) at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Art will be entombed in the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, with those in attendance to wear face masks.Please view Art's obituary, and share his memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com