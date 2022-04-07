Menu
Arthur H. Hofer
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
New Beginnings Church of God
Arthur H. Hofer

Jan. 13, 1946 - April 5, 2022

Arthur H. Hofer, 76, died peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL, surrounded by his family. He was born January 13, 1946, in Mt. Vernon, IL, to Annabelle Boyd.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of God (2606 Rt 121, Decatur, IL). An additional visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Art was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, stationed in Lemoore, CA, on the USS Hornet CVS-12. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery with military rites.

Surviving are his loving wife of 57-years, Gloria Hofer; daughters: Kimberly Hofer (Sandy) and Angela Hofer (Kim) both of Decatur, IL, and Kristy Rice (Larry) of Morrison, IL; granddaughters: Whitley, Lauren and Grace; great-grandchildren: Londyn, Levi, Niles and Stella; sister, JoAnn Washam (Bucky) of Lincoln, IL; and brother, Alan Boyd of Springfield, IL.

A special "Thank You" to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, 7th floor Geriatrics for the compassionate and excellent care for our loved one.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. May's Hospital, 7th floor Geriatrics in Decatur, IL, and accepted at the funeral services.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
New Beginnings Church of God
2606 Rt 121, Decatur, IL
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Beginnings Church of God
2606 Rt 121, Decatur, IL
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
New Beginnings Church of God
2606 Rt 121, Decatur, IL
Apr
9
Burial
Boiling Springs Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
